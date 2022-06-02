Raila on a one-week tour of his Nyanza backyard to consolidate support

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential hopeful Raila Odinga has scheduled a one-week tour of his Nyanza backyard as he looks to push for a higher voter turnout and consolidate his support base.

The campaign, to be held from June 13 -19, will cover six counties in the former Nyanza province.

According to an itinerary issued by the Nyanza region presidential campaign team, Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua will hold a series of rallies and stopovers in Kisii, Nyamira, Homa Bay, Migori and Siaya before concluding his tour in the lakeside city of Kisumu.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman John Mbadi said the secretariat that comprises a team of six coordinators from each of the six counties is working on details of routes and where meetings will be held.

“We are leaving nothing to chance as we go all out to realise a huge voter turnout for our candidate and get 100 per cent of the votes,” said Mr Mbadi at a press briefing at the Azimio regional office in Kisumu.

The co-chair of the regional campaign team indicated that they are targeting a voter turnout of at least 95 per cent.

Since picking the former justice minister as his running mate on May 16, this will be the first time that Mr Odinga will campaign alongside his one-time rival in his political backyard.

To counter his main opponent Deputy President William Ruto’s forays in Kisii, Mr Odinga will pitch camp there on June 13-14, Nyamira (June 15), Homa Bay (June 16), Migori (June 17), Siaya (June 18) and Kisumu (June 19).

Kisii Governor James Ongwae said the team will work closely with Azimio-affiliated parties to ensure a harmonious working relationship and deliver a resounding victory to Mr Odinga in the August 9 polls.

“Out of the 24 political parties that make the Azimio coalition, we have at least 10 parties that have fronted candidates for various positions in this region,” he said.

The move is to ascertain that individual and local party differences do not feature during Mr Odinga’s tour.

“Despite our quest for various seats, we have a common interest in ensuring that Mr Odinga becomes the fifth President after the exit of President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Jubilee deputy party leader and Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, while expressing support for Mr Odinga’s fifth bid for the State House, expressed confidence that he will be able to implement the change that he has been fighting for over more than 40 years.