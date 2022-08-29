Raila offers one-line response to Moses Kuria's petition at Supreme Court

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga wants the Supreme Court to strike out a petition filed by former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria seeking dismissal of his suit against election of William Ruto as President.

In a one-line response to Mr Kuria’s petition, Mr Odinga said the Supreme Court does not have the powers to hear and determine the issues of election offences raised by Mr Kuria against him.

“This court lacks jurisdiction to hear and determine the petition,” his lawyer Paul Mwangi said.

The lawyer stated that that he will raise a preliminary objection against Mr Kuria’s petition when the matter will be called out for hearing.

Mr Kuria, who is Chama Cha Kazi party leader, together with former Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King'ang'i filed the petition urging the apex court to throw out Mr Odinga’s suit on grounds that he was involved in election malpractices.

The two ex-MPs claim that Mr Odinga through his Chief Agents led by Saitabao Kanchory and others caused violence at the National tallying center, Bomas.

The prayer of the two outgoing lawmakers is based on claims of violence and election offences that occurred at Bomas of Kenya ahead of declaration of Dr Ruto as President-elect.

The pair argued that Mr Odinga and his Azimio la Umoja party caused the violence and thus should not be granted the orders for invalidation of Dr Ruto’s election and repeat of the presidential poll.

They claimed that Mr Odinga’s Chief Agent at the national tallying centre Mr Kanchori and another agent, Narok Senator-elect Ledama Ole Kina, gained access to the podium and threatened and physically assaulted the Chairman of the electoral commission Wafula Chebukati.

“The actions of Mr Odinga and Azimio through their agents amounted to breach of national security as the same caused fear and panic not only amongst the Petitioners and all the persons present at Bomas but also amongst Kenyans across the globe who were keenly following the process on television,” said Mr Kuria in his affidavit.

He stated that Mr Kanchori and Mr Ole Kina kept shouting and barring the Presidential Returning Officer from performing his duty of declaring the election results.

“Shortly later chaos erupted prompting security agents to safeguard the commissioners and eject the said agents from the podium,” said Mr Kuria.

He further said that the violence prompted the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to declare the Presidential results under heavy security.

“The Chairman alluded that he had been a victim of intimidation 30 and the altercation led to his two commissioners and the CEO sustaining physical injuries. As a result of the said violence at the National Tallying center, the Chairperson of IEBC was prevented from performing his mandate in that he was unable to announce results from a number of constituencies,” he said in the court papers.

The two outgoing MPs urged the Supreme Court to issue a declaration that Mr Odinga’s direct or indirect actions at the Presidential election tallying center were aimed at obstructing IEBC from executing its lawful duties.

They also asked the court to find that Mr Odinga and the Azimio party were in violation of the Constitution, the Elections Act and the Code of Electoral Conduct.

Also sought is a declaration that Mr Odinga and his political outfit are not entitled to benefit from any reliefs sought in the elections court by virtue of having allegedly breached the electoral code of conduct.

The petitioners allege that the Azimio leaders directly or indirectly participated or condoned electoral malpractice of obstructing IEBC.

“An order directing the Director of Criminal Investigations in conjunction with Director of Public prosecutions to commence investigations over the disputed actions of Mr Odinga in person as well as the actions of the agents of Azimio with a view of preferring criminal charges for commission of electoral offences under the Elections Offences Act,” they pray in the petition.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary has notified all the parties in the presidential petitions that the pretrial conference is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) August 30 at Milimani law courts ceremonial hall at 11.00a.am.