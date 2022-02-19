Raila Odinga, William Ruto rally 10m members for primaries battle

Up to 10.6 million Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) registered members are expected to vote for hopefuls in the coming primaries as recent changes to the Political Parties Act begin to give the outlook of the August 9 General Election.

The Raila Odinga-led ODM has more than 5.5 million registered members while UDA of Deputy President William Ruto boasts of 5.1 million.

The parties will pick their candidates for president, governor, Senate, woman representative, National Assembly and ward representative seats in April.

The amended Political Parties Act requires that those participating in nominations must be listed party members.

It is a shift from the past where any registered voter could participate in party primaries.

This requirement could catch by surprise aspirants who until now have not grasped the gravity of the new legal provision.

Analysts say it could increase cases of fallouts after party nominations.

According to Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, the new legal provision could stifle party democracy and is likely to see many disgruntled hopefuls join small parties or contest as independents to avoid unpredictable nominations.

“For one to win as an independent or on a small party, he or she will need huge name or must be very popular with the masses,” Mr Kang’ata told the Saturday Nation.

“Those that will ride the party wave will be few and outliers. Party strength remains, though. There is great likelihood that the rate of leadership attrition and changeover will rise as only those that risked to join popular parties will make it through.” (see separate Opinion article on the issue).

He argues that the new law makes nominations impractical and questions the provision requiring political parties to close their membership registers by March 26.

“The statutory deadlines imposed by law for political party migration and register certification clearly offends constitutional political freedom. Why should the law impair anyone from migrating and or defecting from a party past March 26, 2022?” the Murang’a senator asks.

“What if one gets convinced on the party’s policies past that date and wishes to participate in nominations?”.

Nomination fallouts have in the past denied political parties the numbers in Parliament after strong contestants jumped ship or ran as independents.

Aware of such an outcome due to past experience, Mr Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement, which plans to morph into one coalition party, is said to be considering less acrimonious methods of choosing candidates.

The law allows parties to adopt universal suffrage, delegates system, direct/indirect nominations (interviews) or consensus.

Registrar records show political parties have more than tripled their registered members in the past decade, signalling a growth in the number of participants in the primaries less than two months away.

While political parties had 7.6 million registered members in 2013 when Jubilee took power, the number has shot up to 24.8 million, according to Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu.

Some 15.4 million of these are male while 9.4 million are female.

Ms Nderitu declined to reveal the breakdown of members of every party, referring the Saturday Nation to the respective outfits’ secretariats.

Most of the other party secretariats did not respond to our queries on their numbers by the time of going to press, even as doubts on the accuracy of the figures persist.

The registrar’s officials have been training National Elections Board of political parties and the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal on implications of the new law to the nominations.

With primaries expected to start on April 14, Ms Nderitu has asked parties to submit their membership lists before March 26 to give room for auditing.

“The register of political parties should be submitted to the registrar at least 14 days before it is submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on April 9,” she said.

The new law was passed in Parliament through the support of the Azimio La Umoja constituent parties, but was opposed by Dr Ruto and his allies.

Parties are required to apply in writing to the Registrar of Political Parties for a certified copy of their member registers at least 21 days before the nominations.

DP Ruto’s allies said clause 22 of the Act, which gives the Registrar of Political Parties sweeping powers to preside over nominations and to provide a certified list of members participating in the process, usurps the powers of the IEBC.

Critics say the law might curtail the ambitions of those eyeing elective seats but have done little to register their supporters as members of their parties.

Parties are required to conduct their primaries on or before April 22.

Elected leaders are seen as having a headstart over their opponents in the nominations since they have been used by their parties to carry out membership registration drives.

In UDA for instance, founders who are mainly elected lawmakers, were given registration booklets to enlist members in their constituencies before proper party structures were set up.

“In order to have a fair playground, elected members and aspirants are doing joint registration of members,” Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono said.

Party chairman Johnson Muthama says since the passage of the law, UDA has moved with speed to have coordinated member registration.