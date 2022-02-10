Adan Mohamed, Wavinya Ndeti, Charles Keter, and Sicily Kariuki

Adan Mohamed, Wavinya Ndeti, Charles Keter, and Sicily Kariuki. They have resigned to run for elective posts in the August 9 General Election.

| File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila Odinga, William Ruto net big fish in resignations

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja emerged the biggest winner after senior government officials resigned and announced plans to contest various seats under the coalition, giving a major boost to the President Uhuru Kenyatta-backed outfit.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.