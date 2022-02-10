Raila Odinga, William Ruto net big fish in resignations

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja emerged the biggest winner after senior government officials resigned and announced plans to contest various seats under the coalition, giving a major boost to the President Uhuru Kenyatta-backed outfit.

Of the 19 Cabinet secretaries, chief administrative secretaries and principal secretaries who had by last evening made public their resignations from office, Azimio bagged 10 while Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) received six.

Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti joined the Kalonzo Musyoka-led One Kenya Alliance (OKA) while CAS Mumina Bonaya and Lawrence Karanja were yet to decide their parties.

Those that have cast their lot with Azimio are Water CS Sicily Kariuki, Petroleum’s John Munyes, Adan Mohamed of the East African Community, CASs Zack Kinuthia, Chris Obure, Ken Obura, Hassan Noor Hassan and Hussein Dado, and PSs Joseph Irungu and Hamadi Boga.

Their decision to quit office is in line with a ruling of the Court of Appeal that all state and public officers eyeing political seats must resign by February 9.

For both leading presidential candidates, the senior officials bring much needed national clout to their campaigns and networks key in any presidential contest.

Civil servants

The Constitution of Kenya (2010) set the condition that civil servants – to avoid previous cases where they used their offices to campaign for themselves while earning taxpayer’s money – must step aside to campaign without the advantage of the offices they hold.

Speaking at Maji House yesterday, Ms Kariuki said she would be vying for governorship in Nyandarua County, promising to bring development to the county’s residents.

“This is a position of planning, consulting and of asking the what-if questions. When my campaigns kick off, you will know more,” the CS said.

Humbled

“I’m humbled by the achievements attained in my ministry so far. I am going to take my leadership experience, which spans over 30 years, to Nyandarua,” she added.

Ms Kariuki said she was seeking to work with like-minded leaders in Nyandarua and the national government in the next phase of her career.

Mr Obure, who was Transport CAS, also resigned yesterday to focus on politics in his home county of Kisii. He is eyeing the county governor seat as incumbent James Ongwae finishes his second and final term.

Mr Obure revealed that he had tendered his resignation to President Kenyatta on January 8, adding that he would be running on an Azimio la Umoja-affiliated party ticket.

“I wish to thank the President for the opportunity ... My four-year tenure has been fruitful and I thank (Transport) CS James Macharia for his support,” he said.

Addressing concerns that his age may affect his work, the 78-year-old said instead, this put him at an advantage because it means he has more experience.

“My age is just a number and I don’t know why people are concerned about it. The most important thing about age is the experience acquired. Anyone can go to Kisii, but they will find I have the best track record, which comes with age. We should worry about age when a person becomes senile and can’t process information. My doctor can confirm that I am sane, and I can confirm that I am fit to run for this office,” he said.

His immediate former boss, Mr Macharia, praised Mr Obure, saying that his performance was the benchmark of what a CAS should be.

“Transition is not easy, and we are calling on Kenyans to support him,” the CS said, noting that there are critical projects still pending that need to be completed.

Barely five hundred metres from the Transport Ministry headquarters, Mr Boga, the PS for Crops Development and Agriculture Research, tendered his resignation at the Agriculture ministry headquarters.

Flanked by his former boss, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Mr Boga said he had left a record of accomplishments at the ministry and that it was time for him to try out politics as the next Kwale governor.

“Where do I go from here? I am going back to my people in Kwale County as my next calling, they asked me to serve them as the next governor. This is a continuation of my unique calling as a public servant,” he said.

Just like Mr Obure, he said he would be vying through the Azimio la Umoja movement.

“This movement understands and speaks to our dreams and aspirations. This is the gospel I shall spread in Kwale and the Coast and beyond. Ninaamini inawezekana (I believe I can),” he said.

Mr Munya, pressured to declare his stand concerning Meru County leadership, clarified that he would not vie for the county governor’s seat, and would, therefore, not resign.

Mr Munya said he would continue serving in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet.

“I have bigger national responsibilities, which I am committed to finalise. However, I am not a coward as my competitor (Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi) alleges. If I did not have these responsibilities, I would have gone for the Meru governorship post and easily trounced my opponents. For now, my bid to enhance nation building will supersede the ambition for governorship.

He added: “I want to use my time to continue serving the farming community through the ministry under President Kenyatta,” he told a press conference at his office in Nairobi.

Mr Munya said he will be eyeing a top seat in the Azimio la Umoja political formation.

“I will work closely with the people of Meru to evaluate the candidates and decide which one we’ll follow. I will play a national role in PNU and continue strengthening the relationship with Jubilee under Azimio,” Mr Munya said.

The CS has been touted as one of the preferred running mates for the Azimio formation and political pundits opine that he is President Kenyatta’s preferred choice.

He was the first governor of Meru County in 2013 before being ousted by Mr Murungi. He was then appointed to the Cabinet by President Kenyatta.

The other senior government officials who have already resigned are Mr Munyes, who is going for the Turkana governor seat, former Devolution CS Charles Keter (Kericho governor seat), Mr Mohamed (Mandera governor seat) Tourism CAS Joseph Boinnet (Elgeyo-Marakwet governor seat) and Ms Ndeti (Machakos governor seat).

Reports by Patrick Lang’at, Mercy Chelang’at and Steve Otieno