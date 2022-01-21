Raila Odinga, William Ruto battle for Maa votes

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto will be leaving nothing to chance as the battle for the over 600,000 Maasai votes in Kajiado, Narok and Samburu counties intensifies ahead of the August 9, polls.

Today, Mr Odinga will tour Narok South sub-county with the climax being an Azimio La Umoja rally at Masaantare trading centre in Narok South sub-county.

The two leaders are keen to woo the vote-rich community ahead of the August 9 polls. The ODM party has dominated the region for a long time. However, the majority of leaders from the county are from the Jubilee party. Only senator Ledama ole Kina and Narok MP Moitalel ole Kenta were elected on an ODM party in the 2017 polls.

Out of the five candidates seeking to be elected as governor in Narok, three are eyeing DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket and one from ODM. Those seeking UDA ticket are Labour Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick ole Ntutu, MPs Gabriel Ole Tongoyo (Narok West) and Soipan Kudate (Woman Rep). Mr Kenta is the only one seeking the governor’s seat under ODM.

Visit Narok

Mr Odinga is the latest politician to visit Narok County after Dr Ruto and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi. On Fridays, National Chairman and President Youth for Baba Edwado Githaiga and Secretary-General Hesana Lemaletian met over 200 Narok youths who support Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

Narok Youth for Baba Chairman Francis Kimelok vowed to rally the Maa nation behind the opposition leader.

Narok North parliamentary aspirant Allan ole Meingati said the county youths are prepared to campaign for the Azimio La Umoja presidency under Mr Odinga.

"Our focus as youths is to make sure Mr Odinga becomes the fifth president of Kenya, and we will use our energy for this cause. We will welcome him to Narok County on Saturday," said Mr Meingati.

Mr Odinga will be hosted by Mr Kenta, a gubernatorial aspirant and Senator ole Kina. Mr Odinga is expected to address a political rally at Ewuaso Ngiro market in Narok North before proceeding to the Maasaantare rally.

Sources indicate that the ODM chief will meet the Maasai council of elders, youths, professionals and business people from the region before the rallies.

Azimio La Umoja

The events are seen as efforts by Mr Odinga to woo the Maa to get the share of the 380,000 votes in Narok County. Senator Ledama Olekina has called on Narok residents to turn up in large numbers to welcome his party boss.

"Mr Odinga will address Narok residents at Ewaso Ngiro market on Saturday before proceeding to Masaantare” added Mr Olekina.

"I welcome all of you to support the Azimio La Umoja movement," he said.

Mr Kenta called on the community to remain united as the country prepares for the August 9 General Election and to support Mr Odinga’s bid to become Kenya's fifth President.

Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto are battling to control the region's votes ahead of the August 9 polls. Several leaders from Narok and Kajiado counties have joined his Azimio La Umoja movement.