Raila Odinga unveils youth resistance movement

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has unveiled a youth resistance movement dubbed “movement for defense of democracy”.

Mr Odinga claimed that Dr William Ruto did not win the August 9 presidential election but got to State House by 'hijacking and subverting' the will of the people. However, he did not present any proof to back up this claim.

The Supreme Court also threw out a petition by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate who argued the declaration of Dr Ruto as President by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission was null and void.

Raila unveils resistance movement to remove President Ruto from State House

Speaking during a rally in Kamukunji grounds in Kibra on Sunday, the ODM party leader accused the President of governing in absolute contempt for the people and the country’s institutions.

He said that President Ruto promised a poor man’s government and had done a good job identifying the problems of hustlers but his government was pushing more Kenyans into destitution.





Azimio leader Raila Odinga (second right) looks on as youth leaders speak at Kamukunji grounds in Kibera, Nairobi, on February 5,2023. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga highlighted the increase in taxes as a policy that will drive more Kenyans into deeper problems amid the high cost of living.

President Ruto on Sunday said his government will not relent on the push to compel all Kenyans to pay taxes. The Head of State said he was happy that Kenyans had accepted to meet their tax obligations.

The President emphasised that all Kenyans, irrespective of their status, must pay taxes adding that there will be no tax waivers for anybody.

Leave Mama Ngina alone, Karua tells Ruto as tax row rages on

The opposition leader accused the Head of State of having tax cheats in his government yet he was looking for criminals outside his government. He accused the President of using the Kenya Revenue Authority to fight his opponents.

Kalonzo: This is why Ruto must go!

President Ruto on Sunday directed KRA to allow all Kenyans to pay their taxes without being frustrated.

The government is racing to up tax collection by 136 per cent in five years to support its fast-rising spending needs, including burgeoning annual debt servicing costs.

President Ruto seeks to expand the narrow tax base to bring more people into the tax bracket to achieve his lofty revenue targets, and grow the economy to organically increase the tax paid.

“We are beginning the journey to grow our own savings and revenues by making sure we have a plan on how to expand our tax base and digitising all government services to bring more people into the tax bracket,” said the President in a media interview last month.