Raila Odinga to answer for 'madoadoa' remarks after UK tour

ODM leader Raila Odinga will appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over his madoadoa remarks once he jets back from a UK trip.

This was confirmed by NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia, who added that the agency will also issue a list of words categorised as inciteful. It will include Swahili, English and vernacular words.

“These words will henceforth be banned from any rally, social media posts and political talk shows,” the NCIC boss said Friday.

Hatutaki 'madoadoa' hapa Wajir, says Raila Odinga

While speaking during the second State of Peace and Political Decency media briefing at the Commission’s headquarters in Nairobi, Mr Kobia said the term madoadoa carried connotations of hate speech especially in the run up to the August General Elections.

“Mr Odinga apologised publicly and acknowledged our summons. He was to appear before us yesterday but he said he was out of Kenya and once he comes back, he will come to explain what he meant,” he said.

Hours after NCIC summons, Raila Odinga apologises for 'madoadoa' remarks

The NCIC boss noted that the ODM leader was very cooperative, saying he willingly agreed to appear before them to account for his utterances.

The presidential hopeful, who has taken a break from his campaigns, is in the United Kingdom for a one-week visit.

Violence hotspots

NCIC Vice Chairperson Wambui Nyutu noted that the Coast and North Eastern regions had been flagged as potential hotspots for violence. She also said that increased stock theft was being used as a trigger to cause tension and conflict among communities living in border areas, citing this as an emerging trend in Nyanza.

“We want to urge the communities living in these areas -- Kisumu/Kericho/Nandi and Kuria East borders -- to maintain peace they have enjoyed in the past and not allow criminals used by certain individuals to cause ethnic divisions,” she said.

Consequently, NCIC is currently monitoring hotspots in Kisumu, Kericho and Nandi counties. The areas include Koguta on Muhoroni/Kericho border, Londiani Fortenan, Sondu, Nyagacho - an informal settlement in Kericho - Chebao area in Litein Ward, Bureti Sub-County and Kasoit ward in Ainamoi Sub-county.

Bloggers warned

Bloggers aligned to both Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza factions have also been on notice with the commission saying it had so far noted 36 social media accounts that are being used for hate mongering.

NCIC Commissioner Danvas Makori revealed the commission flagged nine ethnic and hate speech cases on social media in the month of February alone. He said NCIC is concerned about how inflammatory attacks, ethnic contempt and hate speech by political leaders is now trickling down to their followers in public spaces.