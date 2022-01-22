Raila Odinga threatens to drop presidential bid if Nyanza misses vote targets

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga (left) greets Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation CS Sicily Kariuki during the commissioning of the 1.6 billion water project in Homabay County on January 21, 2022. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has threatened to bow out of the presidential race if his Nyanza backyard fails to achieve its targeted number of new registered voters.

