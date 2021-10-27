Raila Odinga takes break from campaigns for Dubai trip

ODM leader Raila Odinga has suspended his Countrywide Azimio la Umoja campaigns for two weeks to attend an infrastructure conference in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE).

Mr Odinga and his entourage left the country on Tuesday evening, according to a statement by his spokesperson Mr Dennis Onyango.

His confidant, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, is among the officials who accompanied the ODM leader.

"Mr Odinga and his delegation left the country at 4pm," the statement said.

The Spotlight on Africa Infrastructure Development conference being held in Dubai brings together high level officials and Ministers in Infrastructure, Energy, Transport, ICT, and Water Sectors as well as private sectors companies.

Mr Odinga, who is also the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, will brief the conference on second phase of the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA PAP2) being implemented from 2021-2030, and plans to continue to engage stakeholders on the effective delivery of infrastructure on the continent.

The ODM leader has been leading his nationwide peace campaigns dubbed Azimio la Umoja, which now remain on hold until his return.

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters at a roadside rally in Kondele, Kisumu County on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna told the Nation that his rallies will resume on November 12 with the Lower Eastern edition in Machakos, Makueni and Kitui.

"We shall then move to central Kenya (Mt Kenya West) on November 28 to cover the region's counties," Mr Sifuna said.

He said they expect to have the last edition of the meetings in Nairobi on December 6.