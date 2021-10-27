Raila Odinga takes break from campaigns for Dubai trip

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga makes his remarks during a consultative forum with Youths from the Mount Kenya Region held on October 12, 2021 at the University of Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

ODM leader Raila Odinga has suspended his Countrywide Azimio la Umoja campaigns for two weeks to attend an infrastructure conference in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE). 

