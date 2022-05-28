Raila Odinga strikes Western deals to check DP William Ruto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential aspirant Raila Odinga has struck deals with Western leaders in bid to consolidate votes in the region.

Mr Odinga moved to reduce intra-coalition competition that might expose Azimio aspirants to losing seats to their rivals.

The consensus seeks to ensure that Azimio wins majority seats in the Senate, the National Assembly, Council of Governors (CoG) and county assemblies in the region in the August 9 polls.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, who are in DP William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, come from the region.

While on a campaign tour of Trans Nzoia yesterday, Mr Odinga struck a deal between George Natembeya of Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) and ODM contender Moses Khaoya in the race to succeed Governor Patrick Khaemba.

Mr Khaoya stepped down in favor of the former Rift Valley regional commissioner, who will now face off with Ford Kenya’s Chris Wamalwa (Kimilili MP).

Azimio will now have one aspirant to shore up it's chances of clinching the seat.

"Azimio is like a home with many wives. There is ODM, Jubilee, DAP-K, Wiper and Narc Kenya, among others. But our candidate is George Natembeya. I requested Mr Khaoya to step down and join my presidential campaign team," said Mr Odinga.

Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa claimed that Trans Nzoia has not enjoyed the fruits of devolution due to failures of Mr Wetang’ula.

"We want to form a government of, for and by the people of Trans Nzoia. For the last nine years, Governor Patrick Khaemba has not completed the referral hospital , stadium and markets. Do you still want to remain behind with Ford Kenya?" CS Wamalwa asked the crowd.

The ODM chief urged his supporters to vote for only Azimio aspirants in the upcoming elections.

"Kindly vote for our people. From Ward rep, MP, Senate, Woman rep, governor and President, vote for Azimio aspirants," said Mr Odinga.

The deal struck in Trans Nzoia follows that made in Vihiga to ensure ODM's Dr Wilberforce Ottichilo retains the governor seat.

He offered the Senate Speaker’s position to Mr Kenneth Marende, who was eyeing the same seat on DAP-K ticket.

In Kakamega, Mr Odinga ensured there is only one Azimio governor candidate to face off with Senator Cleophas Malala.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula of DAP-K stepped down in favour of former Ketraco managing director Fernandes Barasa of ODM.

Yesterday in Trans Nzoia, Mr Odinga held rallies in Sibanga, Kapkoi, Chepchoina, Saboti centre, Kitale town and Sirende. He was accompanied by Mr Wamalwa, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), MPs Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Raphael Wanjala (Budalang'i), among others.

"There is nowhere in the world where agriculture is not subsidised. This year, from September, I will reduce the cost of fertiliser to Sh2,000 per 50 kilo bag and seeds will be made available," said Mr Odinga.

According to Mr Odinga, his administration will repossess all grabbed land.