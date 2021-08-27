Raila Odinga slams police as 'against the people'

ODM leader Raila Odinga has slammed the National Police Service (NPS) for being an enemy of the people.

He said rising cases of police brutality resulting in civilian deaths are proof that the service needs serious reform, starting from its top leadership downwards.

"Even if you were to get stranded or lost in town and approach an officer to show you the way, chances are that you will end up arrested and in a police cell being asked to give a bribe of Sh2,000," he said in a Friday interview on all radio and television stations in Mt Kenya region.

He also termed the police service a colonial relic that requires a complete overhaul in order to better serve Kenyans.

"We have a police service that was brought by the colonialists...Their work was to target Africans and beat them," he noted, adding that officers should protect and serve the people.

Mr Odinga said he has friends who have fallen victim to oppressive behaviour at the hands of officers.

"I was kept waiting for them in the boardroom only to hear they could not show up because they were arrested on their way for flimsy reasons."

His comments came as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Commissioner John Waiganjo recommended the gradual disbandment of the National Police Service’s general duties department.