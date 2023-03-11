Raila Odinga signals return of products-boycott

Opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga yesterday signalled the return of product-boycott, saying his team would release a list of businesses Kenyans should not deal with.

“We will tell you how to deal with companies being used by this illegitimate regime. We will tell you what products not to buy, which media houses not to listen to and things like that,” Mr Odinga said in Migori County.

“Our teams will release a list of these items and companies. Then we will then have a big procession in Nairobi on March 20.”

The product-boycott would mirror his 2018 resistance against the Jubilee administration when Mr Odinga listed some firms whose products and services opposition supporters were to avoid.

Mr Odinga, who led the National Super Alliance (Nasa) then, said opposition supporters would boycott the products from companies for benefiting from a regime he labelled illegitimate.

Nasa accused a telecommunications firm of aiding the rigging of August 2017 election in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga announced an end to the boycott weeks later.

In Migori yesterday, Mr Odinga said the march to electoral justice is unstoppable.

He added that the new Movement for the Defence and Democracy would spearhead the boycott and organise rallies across the country.

Mr Odinga told President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration to brace themselves for tough times “as Azimio embarks on the second phase of liberating the country”.

He accused the government of failing to address critical issues affecting most Kenyans despite the opposition giving a 14-day ultimatum.

Mr Odinga called on the President to address the high cost of living and speed up the opening of the presidential poll servers.

“Our independent investigations by ICT experts from the US revealed that the servers were interfered with through the help of (former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman) Wafula Chebukati,” he said.

Security apparatus

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, who was Mr Odinga’s running mate in the presidential election, said opposition would not be intimidated by government security apparatus to give up on its rights.

“Raila is not doing this for his own sake but you. Enough is enough. You should come out in large numbers to liberate and defend our country,” she said.

The Narc-K leader said no one is spared by hunger and the high cost of living and told police officers not to carry out “wrong” orders.

“In the long run, everyone will personally be held responsible for their actions,” she said.

Wiper Party chief Kalonzo Musyoka said the March 20 rally would be a culmination of the battle to end impunity in Kenya.

“This is our 14th rally across the country. We commit to continue being peaceful,” he said.

Mr Musyoka added that the March 9, 2018 handshake between Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta brought peace.

“They stole our election in 2013, 2017 and 2022. We have to put this to an end,” he said.

He termed as unfortunate the statement by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that this country is a company with shareholders.

Siaya Governor, James Orengo, said the opposition would organise protests ahead of March 20 and paralyse government operations.

Other speakers were Governors Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) and Roots party leader George Wajackoyah and MPs.