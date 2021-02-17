Wycliffe Oparanya
New ODM rules to bar civil servants from party ticket

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • For one to be cleared to contest, New party rules requires he or she must have been a member for at least a year
  • Section 23 of the Leadership and Integrity Act prohibits state officers from acting as agents or promoting interests of a political party. 

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has issued a decree on membership that is likely to lock out civil servants and other employees seeking its ticket ahead of the 2022 General Election. 

