Raila Odinga's speech in Nakuru

ODM leader Raila Odinga visited Nakuru Town on Tuesday.

When he arrived, he addressed residents, who showed up on the streets of Nakuru town in large numbers to welcome him.

Mr Odinga says he came to Nakuru to launch what he calls Azimio la Umoja, adding that he chose the county because of its significance to Kenya.

In a speech to residents, he reiterated that no one can stop reggae.

Political fights

Mr Odinga says political rivalry was hurting the country and that it was time to fix Kenya, saying the state is reeling from the effects of corruption, toxic politics, violence and insecurity among others.

"Some Kenyans are doing well, yet others are in extreme poverty," he said.

He then accused some politicians of using Kenyans' problems to advance their political agendas.