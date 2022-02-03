Raila Odinga's ODM seeks to amend nomination laws

Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has written to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission seeking permission to review party nomination rules in compliance with the new electoral laws after the enactment of the Political Parties Act.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna on Tuesday wrote to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati requesting for the commission's authority to review its nomination rules.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021.

The new law amends the Political Parties Act of 2011 by introducing the concept of coalition political parties, outlining functions of political parties as well as changing the criteria of accessing the Political Parties Fund.

In his letter to Mr Chebukati, which was also copied to the Registrar of political parties Ms Anne Nderitu, Mr Sifuna said there was thus urgent need for the commission to re-open the window for review and re submission of party nomination rules to be able to comply with the revised law.

"The Party undertakes to submit revised nomination rules within 14 days of this letter," Mr Sifuna wrote.