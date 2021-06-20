Raila Odinga’s headache in Hassan Joho succession in Mombasa

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga (centre) is joined by businessman Suleiman Shahbal (left) and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho  in Likoni on March 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

The race to succeed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho in next year’s polls has put ODM leader Raila Odinga in a tight corner as the contest is pitting a perceived loyalist against a party hopper, with each of them seeking his backing.

