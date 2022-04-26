Raila Odinga promises to step up anti-graft war, woos US investors

Azimio-OKA coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has promised to lead a robust war against corruption and designate ending the vice as a signature agenda in his collaboration with the US government.

Mr Odinga, who concludes his US tour Wednesday , promised to address corruption, ease of doing business in Kenya, fix the shortcomings of the justice system and deal with the challenges posed by high cost of energy and other governance issues that keep away investors.

He rallied top opinion and business organisations in the US to direct their investments to Kenya, promising to deal with concerns that have deterred the investors from fully embracing Kenya.

On Tuesday, Mr Odinga met the Corporate Council on Africa, the US Chamber of Commerce and Constituency for Africa and also held discussions with the Atlantic Council.

“Mr Odinga used the meetings to discuss the trade and investment opportunities presented by climate change, infrastructure deficit in Africa, the expansion of the East Africa Community and African Continental Free Trade Area,” his spokesperson Mr Dennis Onyango said in a statement.

He pointed out that the former Prime Minister also used the meetings to brief the international community the situation in Kenya ahead of next elections.

“He also briefed the international community on the US-Kenya trade, economic consequences of Russian war in Ukraine, commitment to international initiatives to combat global warming, his presidential candidacy and potential foreign policy for the region, Africa and the world,” he said.

He put trade and investment, war on corruption, multilateral cooperation and combating climate change at the centre of his vision for Kenya and Africa in addition to encouraging connectivity by way of improved infrastructure development.

Capitol Hill

Mr. Odinga winds up his engagements in the US with meetings at the State Department, the White House and Capitol Hill on Wednesday before returning to Nairobi to attend former president Mwai Kibaki’s funeral.

In the US, the ODM leader also held a town hall meeting with Kenyans in Washington DC, Sunday afternoon.