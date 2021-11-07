Raila Odinga offers to mediate between Legio Maria Church factions

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has offered to mediate between warring factions of the Legio Maria Church.

Mr Odinga, who attended a Sunday service at the St Mary's Legion Maria of African Church Mission in Makongeni, Nairobi, said the differences were not healthy for the church.

"Umoja ni nguvu na utengano ni udhaifu (united we stand divided we fall). I'm ready to mediate between the Legio Maria factions. I'm offering myself as the mediator, we need to sit and have dialogue," Mr Odinga said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga receives a ram after attending a Sunday service at the St Mary's Legion Maria of African Church Mission in Makongeni, Nairobi, on November 7, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The two factions of the Legion Maria sect - one led by Pope Raphael Adika and the other one led by Pope Lawrence Ochieng' have been wrangling over church leadership. Pope Adika presided over the Sunday Service.

Mr Odinga pointed out that just as he was moving around the country fostering unity through his Azimio la Umoja unity calls, he will ensure unity of the church.

He said the fights at the church’s God Kwer shrine in Migori County was an embarrassment to the church.

"Even the late [church founder Simeo] Ondeto can't be happy. We want him to have peace wherever he is," added Mr Odinga.

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing congregants after attending a a Sunday service at the St Mary's Legion Maria of African Church Mission in Makongeni, Nairobi, on November 7, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

In September last year, at least eight people were killed and several others injured in a bloody confrontation between the police and Legio Maria adherents at God Kwer shrine in Migori.