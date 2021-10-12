Raila Odinga
Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila Odinga moves to consolidate base

By  Rushdie Oudia  &  Shaban Makokha

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has moved to consolidate his political base as he casts his net wider in battle for Central, Rift Valley and North Eastern regions..

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.