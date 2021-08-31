Raila Odinga censures Kebs over ‘harassment’ of traders

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has criticised the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) over alleged harassment of traders of second hand products.

Speaking at Serena Hotel where he met members of the Somali Business Community in Nairobi on Tuesday, Mr Odinga said Kebs should be concerned with the standards that affect the quality of people's lives instead of purporting to standardise second hand products.

“I am the founder of Kebs and I know what standardisation is and what it is not about. It does not make sense that Kebs should be engaging itself in the inspection of second hand vehicles. What standard is there in second had vehicles?” asked the former prime minister.

He said it was not within the mandate of the agency to test or inspect used cars which he noted have no standards.

“They are mitumba and so that’s not the work of Kebs. Kebs should be more concerned with the standards that affect the quality of life of the people,” the ODM leader said.

Standardisation, he said, should not be made mandatory in certain aspects.

Harassment

“The bureau of standards should not be used as an agency for harassment of businessmen and innocent citizens. If somebody is buying an item which is substandard knowing very well then that’s up to them unless it’s something that is going to harm the life of that person.”

The ODM leader who was accompanied by Garissa senator Abdul Haji, former Governor Nathif Jama, Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed also indicated his commitment to ensure equity in the distribution of resources to the counties.

He accused his detractors of attempting to antagonise him with Northern Kenya counties following his Sunday statement in Murang’a on the need for the one man, one vote, one shilling advanced by the Mt Kenya leaders in a bid to boost resource allocation to the area based on population.

Sh12 billion

“I made a comparison two days ago about one man, one vote, one shillings between Mandera County and Kiambu County. I said it is not right that Mandera with a population with 800,000 should be getting Sh12 billion while Kiambu with 2.5 million people getting Sh9 billion,” Mr Odinga said.

“I said it is not fair to the people of Kiambu and qualified by saying that does not mean we deprive Mandera of its rights too but let Kiambu people also get their rights,” added the ODM leader.

He noted that his statement had been misinterpreted “my detractors. I want to tell them, they will not succeed.”

During his address at Kangare in Kigumo, Murang’a County, Mr Odinga regretted that the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative had derailed chances of Mt Kenya region benefiting from the one man, one vote, one shilling promise.