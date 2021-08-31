Raila Odinga censures Kebs over ‘harassment’ of traders

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing the press at Serena Hotel on August 31, 2021 after meeting members of the Somali Business Community on August 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has criticised  the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) over alleged harassment of traders of second hand products.

