Raila Odinga beats William Ruto in Rwanda diaspora vote

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has garnered more votes in Kigali, Rwanda polling station.

Form 34A seen by Nairobi news shows that Mr 0dinga gained 150 votes, representing 62.7 percent of the total votes cast.

William Ruto of UDA comes second with 81 votes, while both the Roots Party candidate Professor George Wajackoyah and the Agano party flag bearer Waihiga David Mwaure gained 4 votes each.

Only 239 voters turned out from the total 545 registered by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Rwanda is among the 12 countries where the commission opened polling stations to allow Kenyans to participate in making their decision in the presidential election.

The electronic voter verification exercise is also being done in Canada, UAE, United Kingdom, USA, Qatar, South Africa, Germany, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

The commission is still receiving votes from other Diaspora polling stations.

The competition is narrowing down to two front runners in the race, Mr Odinga and Ruto.

Kenyans made their decision on Tuesday and the commission is still receiving the results across the country.