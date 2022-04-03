Raila: My regime will end banditry in Rift Valley

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential hopeful Raila Odinga has promised to end banditry in the Rift Valley region as he wrapped up his three-day tour of his arch-rival Deputy President William Ruto’s political bastion, which saw him visit Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot and Turkana counties.

While on the campaign trail in Turkana on Sunday where he held rallies in Lodwar and Lokichar, the former Prime Minister who kept off the Friday attack on his helicopter despite his allies dwelling on it, said the issue of marginalisation will only come to an end if cattle rustling is weeded out.

“Pokot and Marakwet we will not see people kill each other with firearms. We will ensure that warring pastoral communities in Rift Valley who include Turkana, Tugen, Marakwet, Pokot and Samburu embrace peaceful coexistence by first ensuring that civilians are disarmed and adequate security personnel deployed,” said Mr Odinga.

“Most importantly, we will prioritise peace building at both external and internal borders still facing insecurity due to cattle theft and armed conflicts. Peace is critical for development,” he added.

Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, among others, also outlined his agenda on social protection, universal healthcare, job creation, manufacturing, and women and youth empowerment.

Mr Odinga underscored the need for the share of national revenue to the devolved units to be increased from the current 15 per cent to 35 per cent and promised full exploration of oil found in the region to elevate the lives of locals.

Mr Musyoka, who was making his second appearance in Mr Odinga’s campaign entourage, claimed DP Ruto was bitter with him after he refused to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The former vice-president said despite being approached by the DP, he chose to rally behind Mr Odinga’s State House bid for the third time, a decision he said has given him peace of mind.

“In 2022, I was ready to go to the ballot but they said that if I joined forces with the other coalition, it would win elections. They had realised my strength and they approached me and that is why for the third time I am supporting Raila’s bid,” he said.

“They are now bitter and angry despite beginning campaigns in 2018. They even don’t know that Kalonzo and Raila are marathoners and within a short period of time we have caught up and shown them dust,” he added.

The Wiper leader said he had to join forces with Mr Odinga in order to weed out wanton corruption in the country.

“We must finish corruption in this country. There is no way someone can go to steal money in parastatals then he comes back to bribe you,” he said.

At the same time, Azimio politicians accused DP Ruto’s team of resorting to violence to whip up emotions so as not to accept the outcome of the August 9 General Election.

While referring to the stoning of Mr Odinga’s helicopter and vehicles by rowdy youths in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, Ms Karua said the country had already decided to rally behind Mr Odinga.

“Let no one lie to you. Even if they ignite chaos here and there, Kenya has decided. Respect is not slavery. Respect your colleague because that seat will only have one person. If there is none of us who will leave Kenya, then let us respect each other for the sake of the unity of this country. Let us reject those who thrive in chaos and insults. Let us embrace peace,” Ms Karua explained.

She cautioned Kenyans against falling into the trap of well sounding campaign promises and asked them to vote in a person who has shown that he can tackle corruption and is determined to safeguard the country’s wealth.

“All those agenda we are selling in Azimio and even what our rivals are doing, there is nothing which will happen without funds.

“If your house is full of looters and it is a house that cannot protect public resources, whatever you are promising electorates is null and void. We must protect public resources and fight corruption so that our promises can be realised,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by former Gatanga MP Kenneth who said the DP, after noticing that his insults to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Odinga and Musyoka are not bearing any fruit, he has chosen violence, adding that those who pelted the ODM boss were under instructions.

“Realising all that is not enough, he has resorted to stoning Raila’s chopper. Those who were throwing stones, we know very well the person who sent them. We know who they are working for,” said Mr Kenneth.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said that DP Ruto, despite chest thumping that he will win the election by a landslide, has noticed that all is not well and is out to scare Mr Odinga’s supporters.

“William Ruto keeps saying that he is the one who stopped Building Bridges Initiative; I am the one who made Uhuru to be President and Raila also to be Prime Minister. If he has all that energy, why can’t he make himself President?” he asked.

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi asked their opponents not to take the country to the 1997 and 2007-2008 periods by resorting to violence on the Azimio team.

“Baba (Mr Odinga) has been criss-crossing the country preaching peace and that is why we are in Azimio. We would like to ask the people of Rift Valley, particularly Uasin Gishu, to kindly not start playing games with the peace of this country,” she said.

She further pleaded with Azimio supporters not to retaliate.