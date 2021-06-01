I’m not joining William Ruto's camp, says Wycliffe Oparanya

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya is increasingly having to defend his loyalty to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) despite being a deputy to party leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Oparanya finally spoke out about the long-running suspicions, acknowledging that some within Mr Odinga’s inner circle are fighting him on accusations that he wants to defect to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp. His launch of a secretariat in Kisumu to co-ordinate Nyanza and Western campaigns isn’t helping his cause either.

Besides his meetings with Mr Ruto, the governor said he is a victim of factional wars within his party but he also believes his suggestion that ODM courts new partners for 2022 while questioning why a deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is taking too long has also made him enemies.

The governor, who is serving his final term and has sought to challenge Mr Odinga for the ODM presidential ticket, declared he cannot betray the former prime minister, whom he described as his mentor.

According to Mr Oparanya, his action to defend Siaya Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo — whom the party’s top brass roundly condemned for signing a parliamentary report critical of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) — has handed rivals angered by his recent meetings with Ruto more fodder to attack him.

But despite his spirited defence, an insider in Mr Odinga’s camp maintained Mr Oparanya is headed to the DP’s camp.

“Oparanya is with the DP. He tabled the matter at one meeting of the Central Management Committee,” the highly placed source insisted, referring to an initial proposal by the governor for ODM to work with Mr Ruto long before his subsequent meetings with the DP became public. However, Mr Oparanya insisted he had only met Dr Ruto twice and both meetings had Mr Odinga’s blessings.

“Since I met Ruto on two occasions, I have never even talked to him again,” he said. Dr Ruto, however, told a local TV station in April that he had met Oparanya five times to discuss politics.

Governor Oparanya defends meeting with DP Ruto

Mr Oparanya wondered how he could have spent his time campaigning for ODM candidates in Matungu and Bonchari by-elections if he was on his way out of the party.

The governor suggested a coalition between ODM and Jubilee can be strong in 2022 but there is apprehension such a deal is taking too long with elections due in 14 months.

A source within Mr Oparanya’s camp told Nation he had set up a secretariat in Kisumu City to oversee ODM campaigns Western and Nyanza which are the party’s perceived strongholds.

Mr Oparanya has remained non-committal on the matter, only insisting that everything he was doing is for the sake of growing ODM. Mr Oparanya’s loyalty pledge comes days after Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho vowed to back Mr Odinga’s presidential quest.