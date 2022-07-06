Raila, Karua urge Mt Kenya not to vote for ‘angry’ DP Ruto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Ms Martha Karua, Wednesday warned Mt Kenya voters against electing Deputy President William Ruto, saying, he has a problem controlling his anger.

Mr Odinga and Ms Karua, who took their campaigns to President Kenyatta’s Kiambu County backyard, said the DP—seen to have an upper hand in the vote-rich region—is not the right man for them.

The Azimio leader promised the region that he will complete the projects President Kenyatta began if he wins the August polls.

Mr Odinga, who traversed Ruiru, Githunguri, Kabete and Gatundu South, said his competitors are corrupt.

“If you can’t respect your boss yet you share the same office, what about Kenyans? A country can’t be led by someone with anger issues because you don’t know what he can do to its citizens. If you feel the government you are in is bad, then resign,” Ms Karua said in Githunguri.

Leaked tape

This comes days after a leaked tape captured the DP talking, albeit in jest, of how he almost slapped President Kenyatta to nudge him to a repeat presidential election following the nullification of the results in 2017.

Mr Odinga said he will delegate the role of fighting corruption to Ms Karua in his government, citing her known record when it comes to fighting graft.

In Githunguri, Mr Odinga said his handshake with President Kenyatta brought development to Kiambu. He cited the upgrading of the Githunguri Level 5 Hospital, which had stalled due to lack of funds.

Alleged rigging plan

The Azimio leader also used his Kiambu visit to protest at the alleged election rigging plan.

“Sasa kuna jambo moja peke yake. Junet ameongea leo mambo ya wale wenye njama ya kuiba kura. Jamaa mmoja ametuma watu huko Greece kule wanachapisha kura...ili watu wachapishe kura ya ziada…waingize Kenya ...wamechagua polling station kama 10,000 ndio...wapate kura milioni mbili ya ziada... hiyo ndio maana Chebukati anakataa manual register (Junet has said something about stealing of votes. One person has sent someone to Greece where the ballots are being printed so that they can sneak in extra ballot papers. They have picked about 10,000 polling stations so they can get two million extra votes. That is why Chebukati is rejecting the manual register),’’ Mr Odinga said in Githunguri, in reference to comments by Azimio party secretary-general Junet Mohamed.

Mr Mohamed had claimed Kenya Kwanza Alliance principal Moses Wetang’ula—accusations the Bungoma senator has denied, saying they were unfounded—was part of the scheme.

Patriotic Kenyan

Ms Karua said Mr Odinga is a patriotic Kenyan who has supported former governments, including that of President Mwai Kibaki, and brought development in Kenya, especially on roads.

She hit out at Ruto, saying, he should resign instead of complaining about the government he is part of.

Mr Odinga and Ms Karua were hosted in Kiambu by Governor James Nyoro.

Mr Odinga has been receiving warm reception in Mount Kenya since his presidential bid was endorsed by President Kenyatta.