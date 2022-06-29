Raila, Karua joint media interview

Martha Karua: "When Raila says that he believes in 50/50 [gender equal cabinet/govt] he has already demonstrated it. For the competition to claim that they have the commitment to do the same, where have they demonstrated?"

Raila Odinga: "Three arms of govt are interdependent; the Executive cannot perform if the Judiciary is not working well... I think people are pushing the word independence too far - that you cannot interfere with what they are doing even when they are doing wrong."

Raila: “Kenyans know very well that I'm not in government. I only give advice. Somebody who is earning government salary is saying 'mimi nilitolewa kwa serikali’. Kama ulitolewa basi jiuzulu”.

Cost of living

"Some people are trying to divert the attention of the public, playing populist politics with the cost of living. Some causes are beyond the control of government," Mr Odinga says as he outlines factors contributing to the high cost of living.

Election