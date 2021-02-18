Raila, Kalonzo rewarded in Uhuru Cabinet reshuffle

Raila and Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The changes, affecting the positions of chief administrative secretary and principal secretary, have seen eight new entrants
  • President seeking to stamp his authority and see through the implementation of his legacy projects.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed allies of ODM party leader Raila Odinga and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka to top government positions as he seeks to stamp his authority and see through the implementation of his legacy projects less than two years to the 2022 General Election.

In the headlines

