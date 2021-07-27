Nasa
Raila, Kalonzo: Just kiss and say goodbye

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka have finally parted ways, ending an eight-year long political dalliance that saw them run for the presidency twice on a joint ticket.

