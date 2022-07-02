Raila: I will work with Fred Matiang’i

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, and his running mate Martha Karua, have dismissed the Kenya Kwanza manifesto launched on Thursday by Deputy President William Ruto, describing it as deceptive and incapable of being implemented.

They also defended Interior CS Fred Matiang’í from attacks by Mr Ruto, with Mr Odinga saying the Cabinet secretary will be a key cog of his government if Azimio wins the August elections.

The duo said the economic blue-print presented by Dr Ruto failed to address how they were planning to fight corruption, bring about discipline in government and pull Kenya out of the generational mess it had been driven to by years of mismanagement.

He noted that the development promises were similar to those pledged in 2017 and are no longer applicable and that the fake pledges, one after the other, were a worrying trend by people who call themselves leaders.

It was a show of might as Mr Odinga and Ms Karua, who were hosted by Dr Matiang’i and other Nyamira leaders, landed in the county for several rallies in seven choppers.

Mr Odinga, Ms Karua as well as other speakers described Dr Matiang’i as a brave warrior who has worked hard for the country and assured Gusii residents that he will be in Azimio's government.

They said Dr Matiang’i has become the punching bag of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders who use each and every of their time to fight him.

"I have come here at home with your son Dr Matiang’i. He is the person who is fought most by the other team. He is hated so much. Whoever wants to fight my son Matiang’i, should first start with me. Matiang’i is with me and after the August 9 election, he will be with me in government," said the Azimio leader.

“I will defend your son. Together, we will complete the development projects we have promised. If you fight him, you are fighting me," added Mr Odinga.

Thousands of Nyamira residents donned in orange, white and blue caps attended Azimio rallies at Ekerenyo, Nyamaiya and Kiabonyoru.

"Those promises cannot be achieved without dealing with corruption first. Avoid those promises and let us join hands and make a government that can accommodate our visions and dreams as a country," said Mr Odinga.

Raila Odinga: I will work with CS Matiangi, Governor James Ongwa

DP Ruto launched his manifesto on Thursday night where he promised to revive the country's economy and give “hustlers” priority.

Mr Odinga said Baba care will take care of the health requirement of the country.

He added the social protection proposal of Sh6,000 to families hit with poverty will also be one of his priorities and called upon Kenyans to support his ambition for a better country.

“The Gusii region has been loyal to us, we want you to back our plan of delivering the country from the hands of thieves. Some of them want to be given opportunity to keep on stealing public resources for themselves,” the former premier said.

“We have now come for the third liberation and this time round, I want you to stand with me to fight the common enemies – illiteracy, disease and poverty. Let us all rise and do away with leaders who are giving false promises,” Mr Odinga.

Ms Karua condemned Thursday’s Gusii Stadium chaos where a teargas was thrown at the main dais forcing her to abruptly end her speech.

"I came here to tell you that our government will take care of women needs as well as youths, men, the elderly and persons living with disability," said Ms Karua.

Others who attended the rallies are Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Mukhisa Kituyi, Govenor Hassan Joho, Mr Peter Kenneth, Mr Opiyo Wandayi, Mr Suleiman Shabal, Gladys Wanga and Junet Mohamed as well as a host of Gusii leaders.

Mr Kalonzo, Joho, Kenneth, Wanga, Mohamed and Shabal dismissed the Kenya Kwanza manifesto saying it is full of lies.

"Your son works with veteran lawyer Ken Ogeto and our very hard working Health PS Susan Mochache. Together, they will ensure the implementation of Baba care," said Mr Kalonzo.