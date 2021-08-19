Raila Homa Bay meeting to go on despite ban on gatherings

ODM meeting

Delegates at Sikri Technical and Vocational College for the Nyanza ODM convention on August 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga is on Thursday holding a consultative meeting in Homa Bay, despite the ban on political gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19.

