Raila Homa Bay meeting to go on despite ban on gatherings

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga is on Thursday holding a consultative meeting in Homa Bay, despite the ban on political gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The meeting being held at Sikri Technical and Vocational Training Institute in Homa Bay is expected to attract over 700 delegates drawn Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira counties.

ODM, however, postponed indefinitely a similar meeting planned for Kakamega on Friday.

Delegates arrive for the meeting. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the ban on political gatherings for a further 60 days. This came as the High Court ruled that the ban on public gatherings is unconstitutional, throwing the country into confusion.

The Orange party through its secretary-general Edwin Sifuna said the meeting in Homa Bay will go on.

"The meeting in Sikri will proceed as planned but strictly in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines for Covid-19," said Mr Sifuna in a statement dated August 18.

After Nyanza, Mr Odinga will tour Kakamega and later go to Coast, North Eastern, Eastern, Rift Valley and Nairobi regions.

On Wednesday afternoon, delegates planning to attend the Nyanza convention vowed to endorse the ODM leader to vie for the presidential seat in the 2022 General Election.

ODM Nyanza Regional Chair Caucus held a meeting where they affirmed that Mr Odinga has all the qualifications to lead the county after President Kenyatta.

Earlier, the party officials met with Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, who is the chairperson of ODM in Homa Bay County.

Ms Wanga described the convention as a landmark meeting.

Besides the presidential declaration, the meeting is also meant to cement the unity campaign that Mr Odinga began in Nakuru on Tuesday.