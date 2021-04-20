Raila fights to stop split in ODM over BBI

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga during a past public function.
 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Former PM to meet rival party factions, which have clashed on whether Parliament can amend the BBI Bill. 
  • Parliament has planned a special sitting for three days, from May 27, to discuss report.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga plans to meet with rival party factions that have clashed on whether Parliament can amend a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill to change the Constitution.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Idriss Deby's State funeral set for Friday

  2. Guns exposé: DCI summons a 'threat to media freedom'

  3. Kenya reports 629 new Covid-19 infections

  4. Uhuru in DR Congo for first ever State visit

  5. George Floyd trial: Biden says evidence overwhelming

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.