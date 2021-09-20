Raila eyes ‘hustlers’ with new youth agenda to rival Ruto’s

raila odinga, hassan joho

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho in Mombasa County on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga, seen as DP Ruto’s potential rival in next year’s election, has himself promised a Sh30 billion kitty to help ‘Hustlers’, among them youth, mama mboga and boda boda

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has unveiled his 17-point agenda for young people.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.