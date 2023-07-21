Raila explains Joho’s absence from political scene

ODM leader Raila Odinga Friday, July 21, sought to allay fears over the whereabouts of his political confidant and former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who appears to have taken a break from high-octane national politics.

Mr Joho, once a fiery critic of President William Ruto, has stayed away from Azimio rallies, press conferences and anti-government protests, raising questions about the once vocal politician's conspicuous absence.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Mr Odinga revealed that the former county boss is busy with political party engagements abroad.

Mr Odinga said Mr Joho, who returned to the country after spending more than six months abroad, is handling ODM party affairs from abroad where he is "currently mostly based".

"Joho is very much involved in our political affairs. He fell ill and had to go abroad for treatment, but he came back. He is in our Azimio team. He has his role in Azimio, but he also works with our political party members from abroad. Each leader has his role in Azimio. Mr Joho is in Azimio and we are fine," said Mr Odinga.

Joho's political future had been tied to Azimio's victory and he had even been nominated as the designated Lands Cabinet Secretary should Mr Odinga win the August 2022 general elections, indicating his immense political clout in the ODM leader's circles.

But it appears that with the change of guard in national politics with Dr Ruto taking over, Mr Joho has been politically caged for the time being.

After the August 9 elections, the former Mombasa governor quietly travelled abroad, only to return six months later.

And the political void is too big for any other politician to fill, given Mr Joho's financial muscle, street smarts, generosity and mobilisation skills.

Mr Joho had resurfaced in April during Ramadhan celebrations and reiterated his support for ODM and Mr Odinga.

The former county boss revealed that he had been battling health problems.

He was last seen in public on June 28 during the Eid Ul Idha celebrations at Masjid Ummu Kuhulthum mosque in Mombasa.

"I have had an operation and I am recovering and that is the main reason why you have not seen me where you should see me. But let it be known that I'm 100 per cent committed to the ideologies of the Azimio coalition," said the ODM deputy leader.

Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho on stage during the final Azimio mega rally at Kasarani Sports Stadium. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Mr Joho said he had devised strategies to prevent the Kenya Kwanza government from wooing most of the Azimio la Umoja leaders with plum jobs.

He later met 17 Coast MPs and two Senators at his Nyali home where they agreed to work together to revive the ODM movement after a section of them were seen leaning towards President William Ruto's camp.

Mr Joho has formed a special political team that he says will go to the grassroots to sell and popularise Mr Odinga in the Coast region after the Kenya Kwanza administration infiltrated the region, which has been an opposition stronghold for years, and won the support of some politicians.

Mr Joho's team includes Senators Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Mohammed Faki (Mombasa), MPs Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), Harrison Kombe (Magarini), Paul Katana (Kaloleni) and Badi Twalib (Jomvu).

Others include Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi), Ken Chonga, (Kilifi North), Masoud Machele (Mvita), Kwale County Women's Representative Fatuma Masito, Mombasa Zamzam Mohammed and Kilifi counterpart Gertrude Mbeyu and Mombasa Speaker Aharub Khatri.

"I will work with various leaders to ensure that the Coast remains an ODM zone. Those who have been moving up and down trying to woo Coast leaders into their team should know that we are not easily lured with cheap promises," Mr Joho said in an earlier interview.

Coast-elected ODM leaders said the ruling party has been stalking Mr Odinga's stronghold following the absence of the ODM pillar in the Coast region.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko said since Mr Joho's departure from the political scene, the region has been left without direction and a strong leader.

"Mr Joho is our leader. We want to see the old you, the fierce and fearless leader you are known for," said Ms Mboko.

Ms Amina Mnyazi said Mr Joho's absence had left a huge political void.

"Mr Joho, if you roar, we leaders of the Coast will listen to you. It is time for us to have our kingpin, our beacon. All the tribes and regions have their kingpins and spokespersons, we want a leader who is not afraid of anything, who will offer solutions to our challenges and that is none other than Mr Joho," said Ms Mnyazi.

Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (left) and Hassan Joho (right) who dropped their presidential ambitions in favour of ODM party leader Raila Odinga at the Bomas of Kenya on February 25, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

This comes even as ODM governors led by Mr Joho's successor Abdulswamad Nassir and his Kilifi counterpart Gideon Mung'aro have joined hands with the state to ensure development in their counties.

However, Kenya Kwanza leaders from the Coast region warned the ODM deputy leader not to paralyse the port city of Mombasa with anti-government demonstrations.

The Kenya Kwanza leaders, led by East African Legislative Assembly MP Hassan Omar, said any disruption in the port city would disrupt supply chains to the East African Community.

"I have heard my brother (Mr Joho) announce that he will rally residents to demonstrate in this region. Instead of demonstrating, Mr Joho should confess to the ills and misfortunes he has propagated against the people of Mombasa," said Mr Omar.

Recently, Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi praised Governor Nassir for denouncing the opposition protests and cooperating with the state.

Mr Mudavadi claimed that Mr Odinga was creating chaos and disrupting the government and warned that the protests could plunge the country into political uncertainty, citing Sudan, which is currently in conflict.

He said the national government would support the Mombasa County boss in his efforts to develop the port city.

"We commend the Governor and his team, you have done us proud by seriously moderating the political temperature in the country. Mombasa is a gateway to the country and the entire region, so any disruption has a significant impact on the economy of the country and the EAC including South Sudan, Burundi, DRC and Rwanda," said Mr Mudavadi.

Mr Joho later held several meetings with political and business leaders in a bid to win back support that appears to be shifting towards the current government.

He expressed disappointment with Coast leaders for failing to rally the people for peaceful demonstrations, which he said would eventually force the government to reduce the cost of basic commodities.

He regretted not being on the streets, but said he would be back soon to support the opposition's push to reduce the cost of living.

"I support Azimio's agenda but I am disappointed to see that here in Coast, a region that is considered an ODM zone, the leaders are not ready to push the government to reduce the cost of living. Soon you will see me on the streets because I support Azimio la Umoja ideology," said Mr Joho.

He added: 'The reason why we are going to the streets soon is because life has become unbearable, people are suffering but the government is playing politics, they should act as a government, you can't keep talking, you have to act.

His sentiments came after the government said it would continue to invest more in the Coast, a region perceived as Mr Odinga's support zone, to win more voters in the next general election.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also been touring the region to rally elected opposition leaders to denounce Mr Odinga and join the Kenya Kwanza government.

DP Gachagua has said he wants to increase the Coast's vote from the current 44 per cent to about 80 per cent by wooing residents with developments.

The ODM controls Mombasa, Kilifi and Tana River counties. It also has the support of some in Kwale and Taita Taveta.

Asked why he was frequenting Kilifi County, Mr Odinga said he had big grassroots plans for the entire region.