Raila demands meeting with IEBC over ‘parallel’ result forms

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga Wednesday kicked up another storm with the elections agency, alleging that it had printed an extra set of results declaration forms, complete with all the security features.

The coalition now wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to call for a meeting with all the four presidential candidates over the matter, saying it threatens the credibility of the August 9 polls.

Through a letter signed by his chief legal advisor, Mr Odinga said the “anomaly” was discovered by its two representatives who travelled to Athens, alongside IEBC commissioners, to monitor printing of presidential ballot papers.

In the letter obtained by Nation, Mr Mwangi said the commission had printed two books of Form 34As, labelled as Book 1 of 2 and Book 2 of 2.

Extra form 34As

Azimio said its representatives to the printing press sought clarification over the matter and were told that the commission needs the extra form 34As to give as copies to election observers, media and other stakeholders.

“We, however, reject this explanation. Firstly, because Book 2 of 2 from which it is alleged copies for stakeholders will be obtained is more than just a copy. It is actually a set of fully fledged form 34As complete with all security features similar to those in Book 1 and 2,” said Mr Mwangi in the letter to Mr Chebukati.

The coalition said the form 34A Book 2 of 2 has every requirement of electoral laws and regulations and therefore can be used as substitute.

This, the coalition says, was likely to open room for submission of “election results”.

“It is clear that Book 2 of 2 was intended to be a copy of Book 1 of 2 because it has a separate and distinct serial numbering. Book 2 of 2 is not an intended continuation of the declaration in Book 1 of 2 but actually a separate and parallel result declaration form,” said Mr Mwangi.

Fear of election manipulation

He noted that having two forms could be exploited to manipulate the presidential election. Form 34A is the official presidential result declaration form at the polling station.