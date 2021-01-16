Raila charms Mt Kenya youth as he seeks to build bridges

ODM leader Raila Odinga this week resumed his charm offensive in Mt Kenya, meeting both the youth and elders as he urged them to reject the dynasty versus hustler narrative being perpetuated by Deputy President William Ruto, noting it’s not a solution to the myriad problems they are facing.

Mr Odinga while drumming up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Ruaka, Kiambu County, told the youth to support the law reforms, as they hold key solutions to their problems.

The ODM leader said the proposal to increase county allocation to 35 per cent will lead to massive development in counties that will turn the fortunes of the young people.

“President Kenyatta and I want to move this country from third world to a first world through the BBI. We were in the same league as South Korea before independence but look at them now. Yet here in Kenya someone is still talking about wheelbarrows,” Mr Odinga said.

He made the remarks when he met Githurai business community and the Kikuyu Council of Elders as part of his series of meetings with the people to engage on the contents of document.

Big win

He pointed out that the BBI clause, which allows businesspeople to access loans and only start servicing them after five years, is a big win to the traders which they should exploit by supporting the document.

“A wheelbarrow cannot be a tool to be given to the youth in the 21st century, it cannot solve your problems as the world is becoming digital and we must aspire to move towards that direction,” Mr Odinga said. “We want to create sustainable opportunities for our people that will lead to growth. This cannot be achieved through donating wheelbarrows to the people.”

The chairman, Kikuyu Council of Elders, Mr Wachira wa Kiago, said their mission was to meet the representatives of Githurai 45 traders to set the pace for Mr Odinga’s meeting with traders in the area soon.

Mr Wa Kiago said that the Kikuyu community has no problem working with Mr Odinga and he should always feel at home in region.

“The meeting was planned to set the ground for Mr Raila Odinga’s visit to Githurai 45 because it is an entry point to Central Kenya. Kikuyus have no problem working with Mr Odinga,” said Mr Wa Kiago

Handshake

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa),Siaya Senator James Orengo, Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), James Nyikal (Seme),Pamela Odhiambo (Migori),Otiende Amolo (Rarieda),TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka),Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang.

“Let us sell our policies to the people without dividing the country into classes,” Ms Odhiambo said.

The ODM leader is keen on using the handshake to make inroads in Mt Kenya region, which has perennially voted against him.