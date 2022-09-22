Raila calls ODM crisis meeting amidst disquiet in party

ODM leader Raila Odinga has called a Parliamentary Group meeting next week to quell disquiet in the party over House leadership before Parliament begins its sittings.

Besides the leadership line-up, the meeting will discuss and come up with names of proposed chairpersons and vice-chairpersons for House committees.

There has been disquiet about certain individuals in the House leadership line-up that was announced by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday.

‘Mine is to implement’

The Nation has learnt that the meeting had initially been scheduled for tomorrow but was moved to next week because of the ongoing induction of Members of the National Assembly in Nairobi and that of senators in Nakuru. Both end on Saturday.

ODM executive director Oduor Ong’wen confirmed to the Nation that the meeting had been pushed back to early next week, although the exact date was yet to be confirmed by press time.

Mr Ong’wen said the decision to postpone the meeting was made by the party leadership and his work was limited to implementing it.

“I’m an implementer. When the leadership says it has to be pushed back, mine is to implement,” Mr Ong’wen said.

This came a day after Majority Leader Opiyo Wandayi chaired a meeting of Azimio MPs at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, where the placement of party members in parliamentary committees was discussed.

Mr Wandayi told the Nation he had a well-attended meeting of more than 100 MPs. They discussed how to discharge their mandate. However, ODM chairman John Mbadi did not attend.

“We have already told our members to submit at least four committees in order of preference to the leadership for review and the final decision,” Mr Wandayi said.

“We reviewed how to manage our affairs in the 13th Parliament and how to remain ahead of the game. We want to start on the right foot by having leadership that is consultative,” he said.

Mr Wandayi, however, added, he was not aware of any other meeting planned for next week.

Nyatike MP Tom Odege, who attended the meeting that started at 6 pm and ended at 9 pm, said the members had been given an opportunity to propose the committees they would like to join.

On internal wrangles over House leadership, Mr Odege said they would work with whoever the party picked. “We’ve been told about the meeting and I hope this issue of leadership will be resolved once and for all.

“We can’t afford not to be united. We shall remain loyal to the party leader and work with the person he gives us. For now, he has given us Wandayi... We cannot contradict our party leader.”

Mathare MP Tom Oluoch said he didn’t attend the meeting because he had other commitments but described the issues on leadership as sensitive.

“Those are sensitive issues. I would not want to comment,” he said.

The wrangles are not just about the leadership position Mr Wandayi gave but also the chief whip post, which went to Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Most MPs in the Orange party have accused Mr Mohamed of not only undermining them but also contributing to Mr Odinga’s loss in the presidential election.

Mr Mbadi, who served as Minority leader in the 12th Parliament, has protested the new line-up, saying, he had been dropped unfairly after successfully discharging his mandate.

Sources said Mr Mbadi met with Mr Odinga yesterday at Serena Hotel, where he expressed his disappointment.

Legislative proposals

“He had a candid talk with the party leader... It’s now upon the party leader to make a decision that will restore order to our house,” a third-term MP, who is aware of what transpired, he said.

It was after the meeting that Mr Odinga called a PG meeting to provide members with a chance to review the line-up before it’s submitted to the Speaker, he said.