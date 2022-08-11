Raila beats DP Ruto in Aden Duale's backyard
Garissa Township MP Aden Duale failed to wad off Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga popularity in his own constituency, which saw Mr Odinga pull an upset on Deputy President William Ruto.
As of Thursday at 5am, Mr Odinga was leading within the Constituency with 16, 718 votes against Dr Ruto's 7,904 votes.
Within Garissa county, Mr Odinga was still ahead with 53,431 votes against Dr Ruto's 16,172 votes marking a major upset for one of DP Ruto's strong allies.
