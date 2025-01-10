Raila allies, ex-governor among 109 shortlisted for PS jobs

Former Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu and ex-MPs Wilson Sossion and Abdullahi Diriye are among 109 applicants shortlisted for the Principal Secretary (PS) jobs amid looming shakeup in government by President William Ruto. Former Nyeri Deputy Governor Dr Caroline Karugu, a close ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, has also been shortlisted. A total of 2517 individuals applied for the jobs, according to Public Service Commission (PSC). Dr Patrick Amoth, who currently serves as the Director General for Health for Health, has also been shortlisted for interviews. Dr Andrew Mulwa, who briefly served as the acting CEO of the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA). Dr Mulwa testified against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the impeachment proceedings. Also shortlisted are former Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, ex-Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Fredrick Ouma Oluga, former Chief Administrative Secretary David Osianyi and ODM blogger Gabriel Oguda. PSC said that the shortlisted applicants will be interviewed at a date to be communicated later. The commission had on November 20, 2024 announced the vacancies and invited for applications.

In the planned reshuffle, Dr Ruto is not only seeking to take care of new partners from ODM but also to ensure that those who remain after Mr Gachagua’s ouster have no questionable loyalty to him.



The broad-based government means that Mr Odinga and his troops will have to be accommodated, with reports that he may have been promised at least 10 Principal Secretary slots. The entry of Mr Kenyatta will, however, likely to change the dynamics as both their allies would be competing for slots.



Similar changes are also expected to cascade down to the level of heads of parastatals and even ambassadorial positions. Already, some of Mr Odinga’s allies were appointed to chair parastatal boards.



In the recent appointments, Odinga’s sister, Wenwa Akinyi, was appointed by the President to serve as the Chairperson of the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, for a period of three years.



Prof Adams Oloo, Joe Ager and Dr Silvestor Okumu Kasuku, all close allies of Mr Odinga, have also been appointed to the Executive Office of the President as Advisors and Members of the President's Council of Economic Advisors.



Prof Oloo will serve as Advisor, Strategy and Communication while Dr Kasuku will serve as Advisor, Governance. Mr Ager will serve as Secretary, Governance.



There is almost a consensus that without Mr Odinga’s support, President Ruto wouldn’t have dared to go for Mr Gachagua. Not only did Mr Odinga’s camp provide the numbers in Parliament, but it also offered a political buffer to deal with any backlash.