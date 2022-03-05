Raila allies call on IEBC to summon Ruto over rigging claims

Allies of ODM leader Raila Odinga want the electoral agency to summon Deputy President William Ruto over claims of a scheme to rig elections.

Speaking in Bungoma on Friday, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina reckoned the same manner in which the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) summoned Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege should apply to the DP.

"Just recently, Sabina said there was problem with our elections in 2013 and 2017. Immediately, IEBC summoned her. Now Ruto is saying there is rigging being planned and he is government, Raila isn't. I want to tell Wafula Chebukati (IEBC chairman) not to fear Ruto. Call him," said Mr Mohammed.

Senator Ole Kina said DP Ruto needs to shed more light on his claims.

"You must summon Ruto to come say who is going to rig the election because everyone is equal before the law," said the Narok Senator.

DP Ruto recently appealed to the international community to intervene against rigging attempts ahead of the country's August elections.

Speaking at the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice at Loyola University, Maryland, Dr Ruto said different government forces were trying to manipulate people’s decisions.