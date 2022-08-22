Raila address after filing petition

Raila Odinga addressed the nation Monday afternoon at KICC after filing a presidential election petition at the Milimani Law Courts.

Mr Odinga and his co-petitioner Martha Karua are seeking 23 reliefs including an order for inspection of IEBC servers and scrutiny of the rejected and spoilt votes.

They also want an order for scrutiny and forensic audit of the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (Kiems) kits, the IEBC forms portal and the presidential election forms including 34A, 34B and 34C.