Puzzle of man strangled, hanged on his tuk tuk in Githurai

Police have launched investigations on how a 38-year-old tuk tuk driver was found dumped in Githurai 44 area.

Police believe the man who was found hanging behind his tuk tuk, was killed elsewhere before being left at the scene in Rurii, Githurai.

According to a police statement, the man had strangulation marks on his neck. “Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim may have been killed elsewhere and brought at the scene due to the absence of struggle at the scene,” the statement read in part.

The deceased was last seen on Sunday morning by his wife while leaving for work.

Police added no arrest had been made and that the hunt for the killers is ongoing. The motive of the murder is however yet to be known.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a motel in Soweto area.

The unidentified woman was last seen leaving a bar with unidentified male who had earlier booked the room.

Police who visited the scene found the deceased on the floor with her hands tied at the back with a power cable, both legs tied with a bra and a handkerchief while her mouth was tied by a piece of cloth.

Her body was moved to City mortuary pending autopsy as police investigate the bizarre killing.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man was found dead in his house after an apparent suicide mission in Kabete staff quarters area, Nairobi.

Police said the man is said to have argued with unknown people before he came home furious and hanged himself in his bedroom. The body was moved to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, police are investigating how a seven-month-old baby died while under the care of a helper in Dagorreti area, Nairobi.

The mother of the infant said she had left her with a helper after she went to work but was called hours later and informed the baby was unresponsive.

The helper told police she fed the infant and put her to sleep but on checking on her, she realized the baby was not responding when she raised alarm.