Puff puff pass: Church leaders reject Wajackoya’s bhang pledge

Inter-faith leaders in Vihiga County have faulted the pledge by presidential hopeful George Wajackoyah to legalise bhang if elected on August 9 and urged Kenyans to reject leaders who make “weird” campaign promises.

Consumption of bhang is on the rise in the county, causing concerns among Christian and Muslim leaders that such political pronouncements could increase the use of illicit substances.

Under the group Vihiga County Interreligious Consultative Forum, the clerics, who met at Hambale Catholic Church, asked politicians to listen to the voices of God and people so as to know the needs of voters.

The leaders, who numbered over 50, were led by Fr Martin Chibole (chairman), Sheikh Ali Ambenje (chairman of Imams) and Monica Ndong’a of the National Council of Churches of Kenya.

Others were Rev Manase Lugadiru (NCCK), Fr Boniface Mmbwanga (KCCB), Rev Derek Wawire (Interfaith) and Rev Gladys Kenyan.

Condemning the proposal to legalise bhang, Fr Chibole said it is the people who should tell politicians their needs and not the other way round.

“Some pledges (like legalising the consumption of illicit substances) that are sugar-coated cannot be realised. People should be alert to vote out such leaders. No member of the public has asked for legalisation of bhang,” said Fr Chibole.

When he announced his bid, Prof Wajackoyah (Roots Party of Kenya) said his first task as President would be to legalise marijuana, even before he makes any changes in the government.

The pledge is among his 12-point agenda, and he noted that this will help improve the livelihood of Kenyans.

He said that proceeds from the legalisation of cannabis sativa would be used to clear Kenya’s huge debts.

He said the drug is one of God’s creations and that its advantages outweigh its disadvantages.

But clerics in Vihiga County registered their opposition, saying the move would deny the country sober and productive people.

Sheikh Ambenje observed that leaders who make “weird” pledges are not keen to lead people who are sober.

“As religious leaders, we would not like to see our people used as ladders by such leaders. We will ask the people to sideline and reject those politicians who are making pledges for legalisation of bhang,” said Sheikh Ambenje.

He added: “A leader should be ready to lead productive people and not those who have been soaked into substance abuse.”

The religious leaders are concerned that bhang use is on the rise in Vihiga despite crackdowns by the police.

Luanda and Emuhaya constituencies have been cited for rampant bhang smoking young and old people, with health officials and recovering addicts claiming authorities are abetting its use.

Past statistics released by a mental clinic in Mbale showed that at least 200 drug addicts were attended to a month, with 30 percent of them bhang smokers.

The county does not have a rehabilitation centre that can offer the much-needed care and recovery process for the addicts.

Other campaign pledges whose implementation is in doubt are the promise by ODM leader Raila Odinga to give Sh6,000 monthly to vulnerable households, and Prof Wajackoyah’s promise to introduce eight prime ministers to replace county commissioners, free healthcare, a four-day workweek.

Calling for a peaceful and sober campaign period, the clerics said they were ready to offer platforms to politicians to meet the people so as to make proper pledges.

They noted with concern that the campaigns had been characterised by stiff competition, hate, fear-mongering and a general disregard for important values that hold the country together.

“The net effect has been predictable violence every time there is an election. While this is an undeniable historical truth, we believe it doesn’t necessarily represent who we are as a people,” said Fr Chibole.