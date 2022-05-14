Protests over delay in naming William Ruto running mate
Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters from Mt Kenya region on Saturday held demonstrations to protest the delay in naming Dr William Ruto's running mate.
Dr Ruto, who is Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, had promised to name his running mate on Saturday.
Despite several of the DP’s associates on Friday confirming to Nation.Africa about the event at Mr Ruto's official residence in Karen, by 5.30pm, nothing had happened, causing anxiety among UDA supporters.
Nation.Africa had learnt that the race could be between Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki. Others whose names have featured as potential running mates are Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Kandara MP Alice Wahome.
The deadline for presidential candidates to name and file with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is at midnight on Monday. Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga is also preparing to name his running mate ahead of the deadline, possibly tomorrow at a rally at the historic Kamkunji Grounds in Nairobi or at a special event on Monday.
More to follow….