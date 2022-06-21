Probe chaos at Jacaranda rally, Chebukati urges DPP

The electoral agency has asked the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to order an investigation into the violence witnessed on Sunday at Jacaranda Grounds during a rally addressed by Deputy President William Ruto.

In a statement, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said it lacked the statutory powers to summon, investigate and enforce punishment of culprits, citing the High Court’s ruling that declared its Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee as unconstitutional.

“The commission condemns the ... shameful acts of violence that endangered lives and property of Kenyans,” IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said.

He added: “The commission wishes to remind candidates, political parties, supporters of candidates, the government and ... all Kenyans that they have a duty to adhere to the Electoral Code of conduct and to shun violence, intimidation and reprisals that may compromise the conduct of a free, fair and peaceful election and ultimately jeopardise the security of the country.”

Also Read: Inside the underworld of political crowds for hire

IEBC said its powers had been clipped with the removal of its enforcement team.

“The commission, under ordinary circumstances, would have promptly investigated and summoned the perpetrators of the heinous violence. However, owing to judicial orders in Constitutional petition number 073 of 2022 [Sabina Chege vs IEBC], the High Court declared the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee unconstitutional, thereby withdrawing from the commission the constitutional and statutory power to enforce the said code,” Mr Chebukati said.

He added: “It is only the office of the DPP that has power to order investigations and to prosecute offences under the Act.”

IEBC has also indicated that its hands are tied on the clearance of candidates with questionable academic papers. Its Dispute Resolution Committee last week ruled that returning officers do not have the capacity to investigate the authenticity of a degree, as it cleared Senator Johnson Sakaja to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

IEBC has in the past clashed with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over clearance of 241 politicians with integrity issues. EACC, backed by the DPP and civil society groups, accused IEBC of frustrating the enforcement of the constitutional provision on leadership and integrity by allowing suspects in criminal cases to vie.

Yesterday, the IEBC boss further reminded all candidates and political parties to conduct peaceful campaigns and adhere to campaign schedules as submitted to the returning officers.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday after supporters allied to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and Kenya Kwanza Alliance clashed over the venue, with each saying they had booked it for their own rallies.

Embakasi East United Democratic Alliance (UDA) parliamentary candidate Francis Mureithi was hit on the head with a rock while Dr Ruto’s motorcade was also stoned as he made his way into the venue in the middle of the chaos.

Dr Ruto blamed the violence on Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga. Mr Odinga distanced himself from the violence, in turn accusing the DP of instigating chaos to gain sympathy votes.