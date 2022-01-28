Private detective Jane Mugoh joins race for Kirinyaga Woman Rep seat

Controversial private investigator Jane Mugoh has declared interest in the Kirinyaga Woman Representative seat in the August 9 General Election.

“There is a lot of pressure from Kirinyaga elders that I should be on the ballot on August 9 even if it means doing so as an independent candidate,” said Ms Mugoh who is yet to declare on which party ticket she will vie.

However, there are rumours that she might vie on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket. This week, she told Nation.Africa that elders from Kirinyaga sent an emissary to ask her to go for the Woman Rep seat.

The private detective, who was on November 2021 attacked by assailants who left her nursing hand fractures and deep cuts while she was on her way from Busia where she had just investigated a family murder case, said that this is the second time she has been asked to vie.

Her assailants blocked her car at the Ainabkoi-Kapsabet junction during the attack that left her with multiple fractures.

Private detective Jane Mugoh's biography. Photo credit: Millicent Mwololo | Nation Media Group

Two weeks ago, Ms Mugoh launched a book that captures her life while growing up, and her career journey up to present moments. The biography titled Kenya’s Spy Queen, Private Detective Jane Mugoh” is authored by content creator, editor and media consultant Mercy Gakii.

The biography describes her leadership skills, which she says, were discovered in her primary school days.

She honed her fearless headship style at Karoti Girls High School in Kirinyaga County where she was a head girl.

Ms Mugoh, who nearly became a nun, left the convent after a short stint to serve her community more effectively. She helped build Mururi Police Station in Kirinyaga.

During the launch of her book, Kirinyaga elders encouraged her to go for the Woman Rep seat, saying that she had done a lot for her community.

The biography also captures how she had risked her life in her career. She has been investigating issues ranging from family rivalry, business rivalry, drug trafficking and criminal rackets. Her life is not new to controversy. Her work has often landed her into problems with criminals.

In the biography, she tells her experiences in unravelling various cases in Kenya and abroad. She has successfully investigated hundreds of cases involving theft, robbery with violence, murders, impersonations, family succession feuds, criminal gangs and corruption among others.

She has been working on the General Baimungi case in which his family is claiming land that was allegedly given to them by Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta. The family also wants recognition for its role in the fight for Kenya’s independence.

The book is retailing at $10 and will be sold mainly on Amazon, the global book selling website.

Early this month, Ms Mugoh, who is the CEO of Trimo Security and a director at both the Ruiru Lions Club and Baraka Children’s’ Home, was conferred a honorary doctorate degree in humane letters by the Breakthrough International Bible University of USA.

The university, in its letter to Ms Mugoh, said it had collected sufficient evidence on her work to show that she had selflessly served the community and offered leadership over many years.

She is also pursuing a diploma in leadership studies course at the university. The official awards ceremony was on December 3, 2021.