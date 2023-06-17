Presindent Ruto slams MP Gathoni Wamuchomba over her Finance Bill ‘No’ vote

President William Ruto on Saturday criticised Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, who recently voted 'No' during the second reading of the Finance Bill 2023 in the National Assembly.

Without naming names, the President said it was insincere of some leaders to oppose the Finance Bill - especially the Housing Levy, with its dream of building 200,000 houses a year - "because they are privileged".

"These citizens helped you to get a job but you don't want a cut of your salary to fund the housing project. All MPs including those in opposition who voted against the Bill are insincere. Let’s stop petty politics from few who are against the move," President Ruto said.

He added: "We must have a plan as the government for the people to get houses and good jobs."

The President was in Githunguri to attend the Githunguri Dairy Cooperative Society field day and expo.

When she spoke in the meeting, Ms Wamuchomba vowed not to be intimidated by those in power and vowed to work for the electorate.

MP Gathoni wa Muchomba opposes the Finance Bill 2023 in Parliament

"I really appreciate the support and prayers and I promise I will deliver on my assignment as an MP without being intimidated," Ms Wamuchomba said

Ms Wamuchomba has been a critic of the Finance Bill that sailed through the second reading at the National Assembly.

She had maintained that the bill was oppressive and didn't take into consideration the common mwananchi.

Ms Wamuchomba says the Finance Bill is punitive, oppressive and goes against the very platform on which President Ruto was elected.

During the debate on the Bill, Ms Wamuchomba told the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, that voters in her constituency could no longer afford a 2kg packet of maize flour.

“I rise to oppose the Bill, for the welfare of the Kenyan people… the people that I represent in Githunguri cannot afford a meal per day. The cost of living is very high, my electorate cannot afford unga,” she said on the floor of the House.

The Githunguri MP further pointed out that it is the responsibility of MPs to ensure they protect the electorates from exploitation.