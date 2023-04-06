President William Ruto's two tough choices for Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Opposition leader Raila Odinga can either agree to bipartisan talks through Parliament or await the 2027 General Election for another stab at the presidency, President William Ruto said Thursday.

Dr Ruto issued the remarks as the two opposing sides seek solutions, following the suspension of anti-government protests by Mr Odinga to make room for dialogue. The President wants Mr Odinga to allow for the opposition’s grievances to be addressed by a bipartisan team in Parliament.

Dr Ruto, who warned he will not be held at political ransom, said Azimio leaders should be sensitive to the political mood in the country, just seven months after the August 2022 General Election.

Mr Odinga has said a parliamentary process may not address their concerns and further proposed formation of a team akin to the 2008 National Accord.

But speaking at Kasemeni ward in Kwale County, during the groundbreaking for the construction of the Sh18 billion Mwache multi-purpose dam, the Head of State asked politicians to respect each other and operate within the Constitution.

"We cannot hold talks outside the law. That is why I am saying we should allow our MPs, whom we elected, to hold bipartisan talks in Parliament to solve any pending issues with our colleagues in the opposition. We cannot negotiate further at the expense of development," said President Ruto.

"I am for demonstrations only if they will address issues around development, not creation of positions for a few individual politicians. What I can say is - if talks will not be held at Parliament, then, they should wait for an election in 2027 for them to be elected in the government."

President Ruto further said he will not be derailed by the opposition in delivering his government’s manifesto, including building about 100 dams in the next five years.

His sentiments were echoed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Blue Economy and Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Gender’s Aisha Jumwa and Kiharu MP Ndidi Nyoro.

"What we need is peace and security to do various development projects as the ongoing debate will disrupt or delay them. We support talks in Parliament, which are within the law. What the opposition is calling for - implementation of the August 2008 accord - cannot work," said Mr Mudavadi.

Coast projects

On projects for the Coast region, President Ruto said his government will launch Mzima Spring 2 in the next three months.

"Today we have begun the construction of Mwache dam. The water will be shared by Kwale and Mombasa counties and I expect the same to happen with Mzima 2, for which we have already secured funds this week," he said, urging devolved units to share resources.

Mwache Dam’s construction was mooted in 1995 but was postponed countless times.

According to Water Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, the Sh18 billion multi-purpose dam with a capacity of 5 million cubic meters, will serve about 2 million Kwale and Mombasa residents. It will have a reservoir capacity of 118 million cubic metres.

“I am optimistic the project will be completed on time. I have sent a team to ensure all pending issues are resolved. We have lost time but we shall ensure we compensate for it by speeding up the project,” said Ms Wahome.

The dam will cost Sh14 billion while Sh4 billion will be used to compensate locals who gave up their land for it.

CS Wahome said the World Bank will give another Sh2.2 billion for piping - to supply water in the two counties.

Other structures to be constructed include spillway, stilling basin, intake tower, water delivery pipeline, bottom outlet facilities and other ancillary facilities

The construction of the dam’s body will include foundation excavation, foundation treatment and embankment works.