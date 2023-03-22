President William Ruto begins three-day tour of Kisii, Migori counties

President William Ruto will on Thursday begin his three-day working tour of Gusii and Migori counties, the first in the region since he took office last year.

The President will tour Kisii and Nyamira counties, and Kuria East and West constituencies in Migori County.

Statehouse Spokesperson Mr Hussein Mohamed said the President will inspect and commission several projects, in line with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation agenda.

“During his tour of the region, the President will launch the upgrading of the 33.3 Km Gekano-Rigoma-Amabuko Road, the upgrading of Nyabohanse – Kumumwamu Road and Nyaburu-Oboke-Ragwe roads,” said Mr Mohamed in his address to the media at the Kisii National Cereals and Produce Board offices on Wednesday.

President Ruto will also commission the Kegati Water project in Kisii and proposed affordable housing project in Sironga, Nyamira County.

“The President will also hold several meetings with the people and leaders from the region,” said Mr Mohamed.

The Statehouse Spokesperson said they chose to address the media at the NCPB offices because they wanted to witness the distribution of subsidised fertiliser to farmers.

Statehouse Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed during a press briefing at the Kisii National Cereals and Produce Board offices on March 22, 2023. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula I Nation Media Group

Farmers in Kisii and Nyamira counties started receiving the subsidised fertiliser on Monday.

There are however numerous complaints from the farmers ranging from late distribution when most of them have already planted, long distance and travel costs to Kisii to pick it.

It is being given through the government’s Fertiliser Subsidy Program, meant to cushion farmers against the high cost of fertiliser, increase agricultural production and address food insecurity.

“That is why the President took bold steps to address this issue by providing subsidies to farmers, making fertilizers more accessible and affordable, reducing the price from Sh 7500, to Sh 3500,” said Mr Mohamed.