President starts 3-day tour of his North Rift backyard

President William Ruto begins a three-day whirlwind tour of his North Rift backyard Thursday to launch and inspect the status of various multibillion-shilling projects.

Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa is leading a multi-agency team in the region ahead of the President’s visit, which happens amid an effort to consolidate support following claims his Kenya Kwanza administration has not fulfilled most of its pre-election pledges over two years after assuming office.

The Head of State is expected to traverse the Kerio Valley region which is experiencing renewed peace following multi-agency operations against bandits.

He is scheduled to commission various dams and water irrigation projects in the region.

Speaking in Eldoret town yesterday, CS Mugaa, flanked by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and County Commissioner Eddy Nyale, said the President will inspect and commission flagship projects for the benefit of the local residents during his tour.

“The President is scheduled to embark on a development tour of the North Rift region starting Thursday where he is expected to inspect and commission various mega projects ranging from dams to roads infrastructure,” said Mr Mugaa.

There has been disquiet in the North Rift over the slow pace of implementation of national government projects, despite the region voting heavily for the President in the last General Election.