President's last Madaraka Day fete to be held at Uhuru Gardens

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at Uhuru Gardens during celebrations to mark Jamhuri Day in 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy | PSCU

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The 2022 Madaraka Day celebrations will be held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi with 30,000 people attending, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has said.

The new complex is 90 percent complete, Dr Kibicho added.

At least 30,000 Kenyans will be allowed into the grounds in this year's event, an increase from the 10,000 who were allowed into the grounds during last year's Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Children will also be allowed to attend the celebrations this year since Covid-19 incidences have substantially decreased, PS Kibicho added.

