President Ruto to visit Homa Bay today in first tour of Nyanza as Head of State
What you need to know:
- Dr Ruto will attend a prayer service in Homa Bay town before meeting residents later.
President Wiliam Ruto is today expected to visit Homa Bay County, his first tour in Nyanza region since he took office as the Head of State.
Dr Ruto will attend a prayer service at African Inland Church (AIC) in Homa Bay town before meeting residents later in the afternoon.
County Commissioner Moses Lilan said the President will arrive at the church at 10am for the church service.
Dr Ruto's visit comes at a time when residents of Homa Bay County and Nyanza region are still coming to terms with the defeat of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the August 9 election.